Jenks Track and Cross Country Teams Helping Families Impacted By Moore Crash

TEAMS ARE WORKING TO HELPTHOSE IMPACTED BY LASTWEEK'S DEADLY CRASH OUTSIDEMOORE HIGH SCHOOL.THE TEAM'S BOOSTER CLUB ISSELLING T-SHIRTS TO RAISEMONEY FOR FAMILIES INVOLVED.THE SHIRTS READ "RUNNING ISMOORE THAN JUST A RACE -IT'S FAMILY" TWO STUDENTSWERE KILLED AND FOUR WEREINJURED WHEN A DRIVER GOINGNEARLY 80 MILES PER HOURCRASHED INTO SEVERAL CROSSCOUNTRY RUNNERS.IMPEACHMENT CONCE




