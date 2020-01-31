Musician Jim Paul Blair Passes Away At Age 58

MUSKOGEE CIVIC LEADER... HASDIED.JIM PAUL BLAIR... PASSEDAWAY YESTERDAY AFTERBATTLING A LUNG INFECTION.BLAIR RAN THE MUSKOGEEMEDICAL CENTER AUTHORITY.BEFORE THAT... HE WASDIRECTOR OF THE OKLAHOMAMUSIC HALL OF FAME.

ASINGER AND SONGWRITERHIMSELF... BLAIR WASINDUCTED INTO THE HALL IN2009.

HE HOSTED A RADIOSHOW..

AND WAS KNOWN FOR HIS"BUDDY HOLLY" AND "HANKWILLIAMS" IMPRESSIONS.

JIMPAUL BLAIR WAS 58.