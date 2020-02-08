Forgotten Faces: Totinika Elix and Emily Morgan

UNSOLVED DOUBLE HOMICIDE...STILL RATTLES A SMALLCOMMUNITY.IN OUR CONTINUED SERIESFORGOTTEN FACES... VINCENTHILL TAKES US BACK TO THESCENE... AND TELLS THEVICTIMS' STORIES.TWO LIVES ENDED HERE INAUGUST OF 20-16 - INSIDE ACAR PARKED IN THIS DRIVEWAYOF AN ABANDONED HOME ALONG ASTRETCH OF U-S 270 IN BACHE."She had to be the world'sgreatest mom.""From a very young age shewanted to be the best ineverything that she did."TWO YOUNG MOTHERS TAKEN TOOSOON.

NOW THEIR MOTHERS HAVEQUESTIONS." She kept everybodylaughing..she's very sweet.She didn't have an evil bonein her body.

And she wasjust all around a goodperson."TWANNA BROWN HOLDS ON TO THEPICTURES AND MEMORIES OF HERDAUGHTER... 24 YEAR OLDTOTINIKA ELIX.

REMEMBERINGHER AS A HOMEBODY, WITH TWOBABIES."She had tow children.

Sheloved her kids that are atthe age of five and sixnow." KIM MERRYMAN WATCHESAND RECALLS BRINGING HERDAUGHTER EMILY MORGAN HOME -A NEW YEAR'S BABY, AND THEFIRST BABY BORN TO A CHOCTAWTRIBAL MEMBER IN 1993.SIXTEEN YEARS LATER...EMILYGAVE BIRTH TO A SON."She did whatever it took totake care of her son.

We herrepeat in him." MERRYMANSUSPECTS DRUGS COULD HAVEPLAYED A ROLE IN HERDAUGHTER'S MURDER."You know in the beginning Ithought they had been beatenand then raped .

Orsomething you know..

Sothere is...there's somesolace in that."A POLICE REPORT SHOWED THEYHADN'T BEEN BEATEN OR RAPED- THEY WERE SHOT.

POLICEWON'T TELL US IF THEY FOUNDDRUGS AT THE SCENE."I mean in my gut somethingwas wrong when I didn't hearfrom her that morning.Because I heard from herevery morning when she tookher son to school.""And at noon when we stillhadn't found her it wasgetting worse.

I was gettingmore scared.

And about 2:00I called the police.

Icalled the hospitals." ."Later on that night I get acall from him and that'swhen he told me that thedetective called him andtold him that they foundTotinika's body."FOR THE PITTSBURG COUNTYSHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT - IT'SBEEN OVER THREE YEARS WITHNO LEADS BUT."I definitely don't think itwas a random deal.

Someonehad to know the area, knowthis house, know that it'sbeen vacant for years.""The killer needs to bebrought to justice and Ihope we get to see that whenI'm sheriff...I hope we getthat done."UNTIL THAT HAPPENS - BOTHMOMS BONDED BY TRAGEDY WANTMORE THAN JUSTICE."We can take this horriblemess and make it into amessage.""I don't believe in thedeath penalty..so I wouldlove for you to spend therest in agonzing pain in thepenitentiary.""If I can share with otherpeople our story and peoplecome and say to me thatthey've made changes intheir lives because of ourstory, then that's a lifethat's possibly saved." TAG:DESPITE THE YEARS THAT HAVEPASSED -- BOTH MOTHERSHAVEN'T GIVEN UPHOPE THAT THEIR DAUGHTER'SKILLER WILL ONE DAY BECAUGHT.

THE OSBI TELL USTHEY'RE OFFERING A TENTHOUSAND DOLLAR REWARD FORANY INFORMATION LEADING UPTO AN ARREST OF THE KILLEROR KILLERS.

