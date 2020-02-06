Three Relationships Take a Turn

Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) bonds with JJ (guest star Brenda Song) and the baby, Maya (Danielle Savre ) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) drift further apart, and Andy and Jack (Grey Damon) make a big decision.

From Season 3, Episode 4 - 'House Where Nobody Lives'.

