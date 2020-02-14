OSU RAPE HARD FRONT

Has suspended cornerback amir riep and safety jahsen wint indefinitely.

The two were arrested this morning on felony counts of rape and kidnapping in the first degree.

Around 10 o'clock on february fourth..

Both men are accused of forcing themselves on a female victim after she began having consensual sex at an apartment with riep.

But after some time..

She moved away..

And did not want to continue.

Reports show?

Wint then entered the room shortly before riep held her down by her neck and both men forced themselves on her.

Following the assault?

The victim claims she was filmed and was told to give her name and say that the sex with consensual.

Riep and wint have been suspended indefinitely.

They were heading into their senior seasons and appeared in 13 games last year.

Stay with 44news on air and online as we continue to follow this case.

John rawlings 44news.

All new