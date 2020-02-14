Global  

Cascia Hall Students Perform With Legendary Band Foreigner

Cascia Hall Students Perform With Legendary Band Foreigner
Cascia Hall Students Perform With Legendary Band Foreigner

EXPERIENCE..

CASCIA HALLCHOIRSTUDENTS WILL NEVER FORGET..AN EXPERIENCE..

CASCIA HALLCHOIR STUDENTS WILL NEVERFORGET..

SHARING THESPOTLIGHT WITH MUSICLEGEND..

FOREIGNER..

THEBAND... PERFORMING TONIGHTAT RIVER SPIRIT CASINO...THE SONG THEY JOINED IN ON.."I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LIVEIS."JUST IN TIME FOR VALENTINE'SDAY..

IT'S A QUESTION MANYPEOPLE ASK..NEXT AT 10 -




