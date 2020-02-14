Freedom In The DNA Details: Man Set Free After 14 Years In Jail

Global  

Although DNA evidence has been used countless times before to locate a cold case murder suspect, Ricky Davis' El Dorado Hills murder case became the second time in history someone incarcerated was exonerated due to genealogy DNA.
California authorities used recently developed DNA techniques to free one man and implicate another for only the second time in the United States, officials said Thursday.

It was a reunion nearly 15 years in the making as Ricky Davis was finally able to hug his family and friends as a free man.

