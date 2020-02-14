Pioneers men's and women's ice hockey teams gear up for big conference weekend

Global  

The UC men's ice hockey team is amidst a 12-game winning streak and ranked fourth in the nation, while the women's team needs just one point to clinch a spot in the postseason this weekend.
Winning streak going.

They'll discuss this latest run.

Good evening!

What a ru hockey team looks to clinch an it's been for the utica college men's ice hockey team who come into a big weekend on a twelve game winning streak.

U-c hasn't lost since december sixth to stevenson - who is one of two teams ahead of them still in the conference standings - and one of two opponents coming into the adirondack bankd have already clinched at least one home game in the conference tournament coming up.

Utica is focused on what's ahead - not what they've already done - but its been a great ride nonetheless.

Gary heenan: rolling through 12 here obviously guys love being in the rink right now, we have a great feeling going but it's been a high octane offense, a lot of run and gun a lot of goals five on five, depth throughout the lineup not just one or two guys scoring we had eight goals last weekend and eight different scores so it's been fun.

Polls are fun for the guys, the national rankings are big recognition for the college but we are third place in our league rigight now, it's crazy we are fourth in the nation so they say and third in our league so there's work to be done.

The pioneers take on chatham tomorrow night before their big date with stevenson on saturday.

On the women's side of things - the pioneers are on a two game losing streak but looking to snap that with two important conference games at home this weekend as well.

With a 7-4-1 record in the u-c-h-c - they need just one point this weekend to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Despite the ups and downs of the season with a young team - they think they're in a good position for this final push.

Dave clausen: right now i like our team i certainly think that we have been making some strides we still have a ways to go though so don't think by any stretch that we are happy with where we are we've got to get better.

Certainly our learning curve this year as a team has been steep and so compared to a lot of other teams out there we are a better team comparatively then some of our opponents are early in the year to late in the year so we are excited for the homestretch.

The pioneers women host kings college tomorrow and wilkes university on saturday.

Hamilton women here - they have two nescac games at wesleyan this weekend while the continentals men hosts tufts and




