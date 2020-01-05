Jonathan Marchessault comes through for Golden Knights in overtime

Not to be outdone by Zach Sanford's four-goal performance, Jonathan Marchessault scores the game-winner in overtime, leading the Golden Knights to a 6-5 thriller against the Blues



