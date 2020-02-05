Google Pixel 5 in 2020

Global  

Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year!

There's already a handful of devices announced that I can't wait to try (Samsung Z Flip, Motorola RAZR) and other devices that are just rumors at this point (Pixel 5, OnePlus 8).

Do you have any new Android devices that you're looking forward to trying?In case you missed it, here is all you need to know on the new Samsung Galaxy S20: https://youtu.be/8k_WM9fDSmIConcept videos featured:Concept Creator - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhT_EHaDk58Concept Creator - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0Y9bZ2ShN8Expert Reviews - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FypB-0CaPAATechnizo Concept - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnhIw6_ocuw&tFollow me!Website: https://www.jon4lakers.techInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jon4LakersFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonRettingerYT/Music from Musicbed, check them out: http://share.mscbd.fm/jonrettingerMotion templates and FCPX plugins from MotionVFX: https://www.motionvfx.com/#Android2020
