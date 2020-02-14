Couples get married in hot air balloons for Valentine's Day in Thailand

Couples celebrate Valentine's Day by getting married in hot-air balloons.

The lovebirds registered their unions as they took to the skies for their first kiss in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, this morning (Feburary 14).

Twenty-six couples took part in the event, with the brides wearing white dresses and the men in suits.

The guest of honour, vice provincial governor Passadech Hongradarom, blessed the couples and wished them a happy married life.

He said: ''This is a perfect way to start their lives together - soaring higher and high with happiness.

"I wish all the couples today long and happy marriages and I want to invite more people to participate next year.

Let everyone come to enjoy the great atmosphere here."