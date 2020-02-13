Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Sajid Javid wishes Boris Johnson a happy Valentine's Day

Sajid Javid wishes Boris Johnson a happy Valentine's Day

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Sajid Javid wishes Boris Johnson a happy Valentine's Day

Sajid Javid wishes Boris Johnson a happy Valentine's Day

Sajid Javid has wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “happy Valentine’s Day” following his resignation as chancellor.

The Prime Minister ordered Mr Javid to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by Number 10 if he wanted to remain in post.

The former chancellor chose to quit instead and was replaced by his former deputy at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, in the biggest shock of Mr Johnson’s shake-up of his ministerial team.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.K. Treasury Chief Resigns As Boris Johnson Overhauls Cabinet [Video]U.K. Treasury Chief Resigns As Boris Johnson Overhauls Cabinet

Sajid ​Javid said he felt it was best to step down after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked him to fire all of his political advisers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

UK's Johnson tightens grip with reshuffle [Video]UK's Johnson tightens grip with reshuffle

Britain&apos;s finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned after Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded he sack his advisers to replace them with Johnson loyalists. It made waves amid what was meant to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.