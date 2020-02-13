Sajid Javid wishes Boris Johnson a happy Valentine's Day

Sajid Javid has wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “happy Valentine’s Day” following his resignation as chancellor.

The Prime Minister ordered Mr Javid to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by Number 10 if he wanted to remain in post.

The former chancellor chose to quit instead and was replaced by his former deputy at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, in the biggest shock of Mr Johnson’s shake-up of his ministerial team.