Myles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Slur

In an interview with ESPN, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett renewed his claims that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur.
Myles Garrett Says Mason Rudolph Called Him A 'Stupid N-Word' Before Brawl

"He called me the n-word. He called me a stupid n-word." That's Myles Garrett finally explaining the...
Garrett again alleges Rudolph used racial slur

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, in an interview with Outside The Lines, again has alleged that...
