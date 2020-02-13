Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of red flowers.

