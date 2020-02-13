Global  

Senate votes to curb Trump's Iran war-making ability

Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran war making ability

The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayZee NewsAl JazeeraJerusalem Post


Senate passes measure to curb Trump's war powers in rare bipartisan vote

The Senate on Thursday passed a bipartisan resolution to curb President Trump’s ability to wage war...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •France 24Al JazeeraBBC News



U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran [Video]U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit war powers on Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump&apos;s ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Senate curbs president's war ability; Veto expected [Video]Senate curbs president's war ability; Veto expected

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump&apos;s ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

