Aaj Ka Rashifal, 14 February: जानें कैसा रहेगा आपके लिए 14 फरवरी का द
ग्रहों की स्थिति- एक बड़ा परिवर्तन हुआ है। सूर्य कुंभ राशि के हो चुके हैं। राहु मिथुन राशि में हैं। तुला राशि में चंद्रमा हैं। धनु राशि में मंगल, केतु और गुरु हैं।
