Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003

Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003

Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003

In January, 71 year old Ozzy and his wife Sharon appeared on TV and revealed he had been diagnosed with the brain illness, following a year in which he'd battled other health problems, including pneumonia and spinal surgery, which led to him postponing touring plans.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour to have Parkinson's treatment

The former Black Sabbath frontman revealed last month that he has Parkinson's disease.
BBC News - Published

Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's diagnosis makes Sharon suffer, says daughter Kelly

Kelly Osbourne said that it has been "really hard" to watch her mother Sharon suffer after her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Kelly Osbourne: My dad's Parkinson's battle has brought us closer

Kelly Osbourne: My dad's Parkinson's battle has brought us closer She has always been close with her father, but has said his battle with the disease has made their bond even stronger, as Ozzy is now..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published

Post Malone had 'no idea' Ozzy Osbourne was battling Parkinson's disease

Post Malone had "no idea" Ozzy Osbourne was suffering from Parkinson's disease while preparing for their performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published

