Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up

Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up

Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up

Harvey Weinstein's defence attorney targeted his r*pe accusers as fame-chasers in closing arguments on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors say 'Harvey Weinstein abused Hollywood power to become serial sexual predator' [Video]Prosecutors say 'Harvey Weinstein abused Hollywood power to become serial sexual predator'

Prosecutors alleged during the opening statements Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, that he abused his position as the "powerbroker of Hollywood" for decades to prey on "naive and inexperienced" women.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist' [Video]Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer's rape trial..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.