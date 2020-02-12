Global  

Prime minister chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

Prime minister chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

Prime minister chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chaired the first meeting of his new Cabinet, following a reshuffle which saw Sajid Javid resign as chancellor.

Report by Patelr.

