Lampard excited by ‘fantastic’ Ziyech 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:33s - Published Lampard excited by ‘fantastic’ Ziyech Frank Lampard hopes Hakim Ziyech can add a new dimension to Chelsea’s attack next season, once he completes his move from Ajax this summer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this