Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mobile World Congress > Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

The 2020 Mobile World Congress technology show is one of a number of events that have been cancelled after growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

These 5 tools for tracking the coronavirus provide up-to-date information to help you see which areas are most affected

These 5 tools for tracking the coronavirus provide up-to-date information to help you see which areas are most affected· The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 900 people and...
Business Insider - Published

21,023 travellers screened for Coronavirus at Mumbai airport till February 9

As many as 21,023 travellers have been screened for coronavirus at Mumbai Airport till Sunday out of...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak? https://t.co/0vOP9ca0av 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

It's Restaurant Report Card Time! Here's what's up in West Bloomfield! [Video]It's Restaurant Report Card Time! Here's what's up in West Bloomfield!

It’s your mid-week story, centered around food! Get ready for another Restaurant Report Card! This time, 7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom, heads over to Oakland County and lands in West..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:53Published

It's Restaurant Report Card Time! Here's what's up in West Bloomfield! [Video]It's Restaurant Report Card Time! Here's what's up in West Bloomfield!

It’s your mid-week story, centered around food! Get ready for another Restaurant Report Card! This time, 7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom, heads over to Oakland County and lands in West Bloomfield!..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.