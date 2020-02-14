Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Insecure Security Gate

Insecure Security Gate

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Insecure Security GateOccurred on January 27, 2020 / Garden Grove, California, USA
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

david_babbage

David Babbage Shadow West Security reports, Weekly Fleet vehicle Maintenance-Flash and fuel up complete. Evening site patrols… https://t.co/opm5dT8GwB 2 days ago

david_babbage

David Babbage Shadow West Security reports, Evening Site Patrols now complete and secure, found the following: 1 insecure gate… https://t.co/xhwTJbtQL9 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.