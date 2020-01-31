|
Beautiful Sand Art from Sénégal
|
Occurred on February 3, 2020 / Gorée, Sénégal Info from Licensor: These artists are located on the island of Gorée in Senegal.
They design beautiful paintings of art using fine sand from Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, and Gambia.
