Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments

The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial is set to present closing arguments today after the defense wrapped up its case yesterday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up Harvey Weinstein's defence attorney targeted his r*pe accusers as fame-chasers in closing arguments on Thursday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 2 hours ago Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify Closing arguments began Thursday in the sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, but before things got started, the judge again asked Weinstein if he'd like to testify. Again, he said no; CBS2's Alice.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:04Published 14 hours ago