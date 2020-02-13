Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments

Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments

Weinstein Trial: Prosecution To Present Closing Arguments

The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial is set to present closing arguments today after the defense wrapped up its case yesterday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up [Video]Harvey Weinstein attorney attacks r*pe accusers in court wrap-up

Harvey Weinstein's defence attorney targeted his r*pe accusers as fame-chasers in closing arguments on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Weinstein Again Declines To Testify

Closing arguments began Thursday in the sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, but before things got started, the judge again asked Weinstein if he'd like to testify. Again, he said no; CBS2's Alice..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.