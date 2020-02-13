Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Valentine's Day > Drown your Valentine's Day sorrow at the 'Break Up Bar'

Drown your Valentine's Day sorrow at the 'Break Up Bar'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Drown your Valentine's Day sorrow at the 'Break Up Bar'

Drown your Valentine's Day sorrow at the 'Break Up Bar'

Bitter or heartbroken on Valentine's Day?

Then head to the BreakUp Bar in Hollywood, where classic movies about splits play on a screen and you can pin your thoughts on the Wall of Broken Relationships.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drown your Valentine's Day sorrow at the 'Break Up Bar'

If you're bitter or heartbroken this Valentine's Day, then BreakUp Bar in Hollywood could be for you.

Classic movies about splits play on a screen, and you can drown your sorrows in cocktails like Tears of My Ex, I Dealt With Your Parents for Years, and She Blinded Me With Science.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JESSICA VILLANUEVA, A NURSE, LIVES IN LOS ANGELES, SAYING: "I saw this, I think it was, like on Instagram or Facebook and I was, like, oh that's interesting, like a cool break-up pop-up bar, very anti-Valentine's Day, and I thought it would be the perfect place to go to with my girlfriends." While you're here you can pin your thoughts on the Wall of Broken Relationships.

Notes from the lovelorn posted on the wall include: She took the dog!

Your mother is crazy!

And, My grandma still hates you, too!

The bar's owner explains the concept.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVAN CHAREST, ORIGINALLY FROM CUMBERLAND, MAINE, OWNER OF BREAKUP BAR LA, SAYING: "So this is a anti-Valentine's Day champagne celebration.

Pretty much it's the antithesis of all pro-Valentine's Day things.

So we've created a bar because we were kind of over the typical Valentine's Day kind of schemes, so we thought we would be a place for single people and, you know, people in relationships who just want to get over all the pressure and stress of the Valentine's Day holidays.

So, this is where we are." (SOUNDBITE) (English) JESSICA VILLANUEVA, A NURSE, LIVES IN LOS ANGELES, SAYING: "Honestly, I wish I was working Valentine's Day.

I don't know, I just feel like there so much pressure to like, be doing something on the day of Valentine's Day and it's, like, if you're not, you're, I don't know, like that's lame, or you know." So if you're suffering from a broken heart this Valentine's Day, the message here is you're not alone.



Recent related news from verified sources

Drown your Valentine's Day sorrows at this Hollywood watering hole

Then head to the BreakUp Bar in Hollywood, where classic movies about splits play on a huge...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alone February 14th? Check Out This Anti-Valentine’s Day ‘Break Up Bar’ [Video]Alone February 14th? Check Out This Anti-Valentine’s Day ‘Break Up Bar’

The owner calls it the “antithesis of all pro-Valentine's Day things.” Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published

Drown your Valentine's Day sorrow at the 'Break Up Bar' [Video]Drown your Valentine's Day sorrow at the 'Break Up Bar'

Bitter or heartbroken on Valentine&apos;s Day? Then head to the BreakUp Bar in Hollywood, where classic movies about splits play on a screen and you can pin your thoughts on the Wall of Broken..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.