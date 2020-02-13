Drown your Valentine's Day sorrow at the 'Break Up Bar'

If you're bitter or heartbroken this Valentine's Day, then BreakUp Bar in Hollywood could be for you.

Classic movies about splits play on a screen, and you can drown your sorrows in cocktails like Tears of My Ex, I Dealt With Your Parents for Years, and She Blinded Me With Science.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JESSICA VILLANUEVA, A NURSE, LIVES IN LOS ANGELES, SAYING: "I saw this, I think it was, like on Instagram or Facebook and I was, like, oh that's interesting, like a cool break-up pop-up bar, very anti-Valentine's Day, and I thought it would be the perfect place to go to with my girlfriends." While you're here you can pin your thoughts on the Wall of Broken Relationships.

Notes from the lovelorn posted on the wall include: She took the dog!

Your mother is crazy!

And, My grandma still hates you, too!

The bar's owner explains the concept.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVAN CHAREST, ORIGINALLY FROM CUMBERLAND, MAINE, OWNER OF BREAKUP BAR LA, SAYING: "So this is a anti-Valentine's Day champagne celebration.

Pretty much it's the antithesis of all pro-Valentine's Day things.

So we've created a bar because we were kind of over the typical Valentine's Day kind of schemes, so we thought we would be a place for single people and, you know, people in relationships who just want to get over all the pressure and stress of the Valentine's Day holidays.

So, this is where we are." (SOUNDBITE) (English) JESSICA VILLANUEVA, A NURSE, LIVES IN LOS ANGELES, SAYING: "Honestly, I wish I was working Valentine's Day.

I don't know, I just feel like there so much pressure to like, be doing something on the day of Valentine's Day and it's, like, if you're not, you're, I don't know, like that's lame, or you know." So if you're suffering from a broken heart this Valentine's Day, the message here is you're not alone.