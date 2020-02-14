Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The worst things critics are saying about Justin Bieber's 'Changes'

The worst things critics are saying about Justin Bieber's 'Changes'

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
The worst things critics are saying about Justin Bieber's 'Changes'

The worst things critics are saying about Justin Bieber's 'Changes'

'Desperate', 'Uninspired' and 'Average' are just some of the words critics are using to describe Justin Bieber's first album in five years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tilthelastpage7

untilthedaysmallthingsarentsmallanymore He's probably just saying all these pointless but dangerous things to rile up critics and dissenters. God, we hav… https://t.co/b3fux24PRd 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lying about Wuhan virus will kill your social credit score [Video]Lying about Wuhan virus will kill your social credit score

CHINA — With all the things Chinese people are worrying about with the you-know-what—that's now being called you-know-whatever-19—destroying your social credit score is now another..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published

Inside the Episode: 'daisy' [Video]Inside the Episode: 'daisy'

'A Million Little Things' creator DJ Nash and stars Grace Park (who plays Katherine Saville) and Lizzy Greene (who plays Sophie Dixon) break down 'daisy' (season 2, episode 13). Learn more about what..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.