Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Love Aaj Kal Public Review | Sara Ali Khan | Kartik Aaryan | Imtiaz Ali

Love Aaj Kal Public Review | Sara Ali Khan | Kartik Aaryan | Imtiaz Ali

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:07s - Published < > Embed
Love Aaj Kal Public Review | Sara Ali Khan | Kartik Aaryan | Imtiaz Ali

Love Aaj Kal Public Review | Sara Ali Khan | Kartik Aaryan | Imtiaz Ali

Public review of Love Aaj Kal is out.

People did not find the movie as convincing.

Some people praised Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's performance in the movie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal in Jaipur: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share adorable pictures from Pink City

Sharing an adorable moment on the Internet, 'Love Aaj Kal' actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNABollywood Life


Kartik Aaryan on Love Aaj Kal: When you do things out of your comfort zone, it's always an acid test [Exclusive]

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal also stars Sara Ali Khan and will hit screens on Valentine's...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Love Aaj Kal Public Review: Junta is mighty disappointed with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic drama… https://t.co/hbjAtNtQPP 2 hours ago

UpBollywood

WHATS UP BOLLYWOOD Honest Public Review: First Day First Show | Love Aaj Kal 2 Movie Review | Mumbai Audience https://t.co/OUxFahv0zA… https://t.co/HsIZAYFiRd 4 hours ago

GlobalNews82

Global News Sushmita Sen celebrates Valentine's Day with daughters and beau Rohman Shawl; Public review of Sara Ali Khan-Kartik… https://t.co/X0rTFwKYqn 4 hours ago

AliMobaswer

Hasiba Bibi #loveaajkal2 movie #1stDay review #Sara_Ali_khan aur #Karthik_ariyan ki Jodi sabhi social media me #trending chaho… https://t.co/N3C57o6aSu 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Love Aaj Kal" finally hit the silver screens today. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, "Love Aaj Kal" shows love stories of two different eras the first is set in the late..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:41Published

Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali [Video]Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali

First thing that comes to you mind after watching Love Aaj Kal is what prompted director Imtiaz Ali to tell a decade old story again, with messed up modern characters, who are also frivolous?

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.