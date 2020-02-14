Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'axe 15 members of UK staff'

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'axe 15 members of UK staff'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'axe 15 members of UK staff'

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'axe 15 members of UK staff'

British royals Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are set to axe 15 members of their UK staff, according to a report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'sack 15 staff members as they quit royal family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'sack 15 staff members as they quit royal family'According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are closing their Buckingham Palace office, with the...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close their Buckingham Palace office and cut staff amid move away from Royal life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close their Buckingham Palace office and cut staff amid move away from Royal lifeThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to officially start their new life outside royal duties in the...
Cheddar Valley Gazette - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BunnyBunny1

Duchess MuckyMarkle #MEGXIT RT @CallahanKaren: @Murky__Meg If the Queen was in control (and Charles) the Sussexes would be stripped of the HRH (even Harry) and the tit… 6 minutes ago

Diana6197Davis

Andrew Russell Davis The undeniable beauty of Diana's daughter-in-laws! Catherine; the Duchess of Cambridge married to the Duke of Cambr… https://t.co/psrZB9XswY 9 minutes ago

kingingnow

Kingingnow.com It has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cutting off 15 staff and closing their Buckingham Pala… https://t.co/viycE2aBM0 11 minutes ago

hrh2011mo

🇺🇸M. Mahone🇺🇸 RT @isnt_gone: 🤣”The attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would definitely gain massive attention as they are heavily in the spotli… 11 minutes ago

kingingnow

Kingingnow.com It has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are cutting off 15 staff and closing their Buckingham Pala… https://t.co/KhljgHCWoS 12 minutes ago

PanagosCarol

Carol Panagos🇺🇸 RT @DelMody: #Sussexroyal Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have shared this never before seen video - with @BritishVogue edit… 18 minutes ago

wallymcc1

Waleska @GMA @paulafaris The sky is he limit for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Exciting endeavors are coming our way and I can’t wait. 20 minutes ago

KjerstinSommer

HRH, THE Duchess of The Universe × Infinity Just saw a segment about this, they were referred to as the Duke & Duchess, referred to as royal, can someone tell… https://t.co/IAEC10wsWO 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Steve Coogan sympathises with Harry and Meghan over press treatment [Video]Steve Coogan sympathises with Harry and Meghan over press treatment

Steve Coogan has said he “totally” understands why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to spend less time in the UK. The actor and comedian added that he has a “great deal of sympathy”..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly laid off their 15-person team.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.