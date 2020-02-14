Global  

Vidya Balan: 'Kabir Singh' doesn't glorify its central character

Actress Vidya Balan has come out in support of the film "Kabir Singh" against criticism that the 2019 blockbuster glorifies a misogynistic hero and misogyny.

Although she says she wouldn't play the female protagonist in the film, she would definitely watch such a film because it represents a harsh reality.

She adds that she is mature enough to understand there are two sides to every story.
