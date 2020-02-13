Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Julian Smith (politician) > Julian Smith ‘not surprised’ by Cabinet reshuffle

Julian Smith ‘not surprised’ by Cabinet reshuffle

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Julian Smith ‘not surprised’ by Cabinet reshuffle

Julian Smith ‘not surprised’ by Cabinet reshuffle

Julian Smith, who was sacked yesterday as Northern Ireland secretary, says he is "not surprised" by Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle.

The MP for Skipton & Ripon has been replaced by Brandon Lewis.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cabinet reshuffle: Julian Smith and Andrea Leadsom among early casualties

BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Geoffrey Cox, Andrea Leadsom and Julian Smith are out as Boris...
BBC Local News - Published

Sacked Cabinet minister plans to spend time at the pub after reshuffle

Sacked Cabinet minister Julian Smith has said he plans to go to the pub after losing his job.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub' [Video]Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub'

Julian Smith MP, who was sacked from his position as Northern Ireland Secretary in the PM's cabinet reshuffle, speaks about his plans for the future.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:09Published

UK's Johnson tightens grip with reshuffle [Video]UK's Johnson tightens grip with reshuffle

Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned after Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded he sack his advisers to replace them with Johnson loyalists. It made waves amid what was meant to be a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.