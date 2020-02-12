Global  

Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem

Ford is recalling over 240,000 vehicles worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension...
Ford is recalling 240,000 SUVs and cars with suspension problems. The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO, and Lincoln MKT from 2013 through 2018 model years, mostly sold in..

Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash. Katie Johnston reports.

