Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert Westminster tube station has been evacuated and sealed off by police as firefighters investigate a possible fire alert on February 14.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert Westminster tube station has been evacuated and sealed off by police as firefighters investigate a possible fire alert on February 14. London Fire Brigade tweeted: "Firefighters are investigating a fire alert at #Westminster underground station."







You Might Like



Tweets about this G Mac #BritishIndependence RT @Daily_Express: London’s Westminster station evacuated: Major station sealed off by police https://t.co/AhDsMtLmwz https://t.co/Qb8vKJXz… 13 minutes ago Newpaper24 London news: Westminster station evacuated: Major station sealed off by police | UK | News – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/9E87nN9n3Q 1 hour ago Trending London news: Westminster station evacuated: Major station sealed off by police | UK | News https://t.co/z7a6hxExVN 1 hour ago Daily Express London’s Westminster station evacuated: Major station sealed off by police https://t.co/AhDsMtLmwz https://t.co/Qb8vKJXzVj 1 hour ago