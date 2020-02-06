Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert

Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert

Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert

Westminster tube station has been evacuated and sealed off by police as firefighters investigate a possible fire alert on February 14.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert

Westminster tube station has been evacuated and sealed off by police as firefighters investigate a possible fire alert on February 14.

London Fire Brigade tweeted: "Firefighters are investigating a fire alert at #Westminster underground station."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MckenzieVoice

G Mac #BritishIndependence RT @Daily_Express: London’s Westminster station evacuated: Major station sealed off by police https://t.co/AhDsMtLmwz https://t.co/Qb8vKJXz… 13 minutes ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 London news: Westminster station evacuated: Major station sealed off by police | UK | News – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/9E87nN9n3Q 1 hour ago

buzten10

Trending London news: Westminster station evacuated: Major station sealed off by police | UK | News https://t.co/z7a6hxExVN 1 hour ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express London’s Westminster station evacuated: Major station sealed off by police https://t.co/AhDsMtLmwz https://t.co/Qb8vKJXzVj 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CCTV shows terrifying moment huge explosion rips through Indian power plant [Video]CCTV shows terrifying moment huge explosion rips through Indian power plant

This was the shocking moment a power station exploded into a massive ball of fire. The incident occurred at hydel power generating station at Ambika Nagar near Dandeli in Southern India on February..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

Police cordon off streets after 'suspicious vehicle' reported in East Croydon, London [Video]Police cordon off streets after 'suspicious vehicle' reported in East Croydon, London

A large area of East Croydon, London was evacuated on Thursday (February 6) after reports of a "suspicious vehicle." The "suspicious vehicle" was found on Dingwall Road near East Croydon Station..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.