Cabinet meets at Downing Street after Johnson reshuffle

Cabinet meets at Downing Street after Johnson reshuffle

Cabinet meets at Downing Street after Johnson reshuffle

The new-look Cabinet has met at Downing Street for the first time since Boris Johnson's dramatic reshuffle.

Rishi Sunak is the biggest promotion now as Chancellor after Sajid Javid quit in a row over his aides.
Recent related news from verified sources

Cabinet reshuffle: New team to meet after Sajid Javid quits

Several fresh faces will be at the meeting in Downing Street after Thursday's shake-up.
BBC News - Published

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak is new British Finance Minister

*London:* In a massive elevation, Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed the UK's new...
Mid-Day - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prime Minister holds first meeting with new-look Cabinet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting following yesterday's reshuffle. Mr Johnson's reshuffle was dominated by Sajid Javid's decision to quit Mr Johnson's top team after he..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

British PM Johnson welcomes new cabinet after reshuffle

&quot;It&apos;s great to see you all here and congratulations to you all on achieving, or indeed retaining, the great offices of state that you hold,&quot; British Prime Minister Boris..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

