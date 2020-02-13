Virus forces cancellation of mobile world congress 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:40s - Published Virus forces cancellation of mobile world congress In an unprecedented move, the world's biggest mobile conference won't happen this year and that could mean delayed phone launches.

