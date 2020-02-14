Global  

Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert

Westminster tube station has been evacuated and sealed off by police as firefighters investigate a possible fire alert on February 14.

London Fire Brigade tweeted: "Firefighters are investigating a fire alert at #Westminster underground station."

