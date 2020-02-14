Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert on February 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s - Published Westminster station evacuated and sealed off as firefighters investigate alert Westminster tube station has been evacuated and sealed off by police as firefighters investigate a possible fire alert on February 14. London Fire Brigade tweeted: "Firefighters are investigating a fire alert at #Westminster underground station." 0

