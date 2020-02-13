Global  

Trump Extends National Emergency Declaration For U.S.-Mexico Border

Trump Extends National Emergency Declaration For U.S.-Mexico Border

Trump Extends National Emergency Declaration For U.S.-Mexico Border

The February 2019 declaration gave the president access to billions of dollars in government funding for the wall without going through Congress.
