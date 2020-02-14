Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations on February 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed Democrats wanted to literally kill him while he alleged to have new information on a Ukraine scandal. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alex Bendyna “I led a complex, diverse city through 9/11, and I have common-sense plans to move America away from chaos to progr… https://t.co/y6oMEavCg9 6 hours ago