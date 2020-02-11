Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scotland > UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives

UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives

UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives

Disruption to transport is expected as heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the UK for a second consecutive weekend.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis, covering England, Wales and large parts of Scotland on Saturday, and the entire UK on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Severe weather warning for Derbyshire as Storm Dennis threatens more damage

Severe weather warning for Derbyshire as Storm Dennis threatens more damageOne week after Ciara, there's another storm brewing
Derby Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkLynda6070

Mark and Lynda RT @9NewsQueensland: The town of Dalby on the Darling Downs is bracing for severe storms this afternoon which could cause water levels in t… 3 days ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland The town of Dalby on the Darling Downs is bracing for severe storms this afternoon which could cause water levels i… https://t.co/Phf80K2c9O 3 days ago

1Kimsey

KC TacoBowl Covfefe👠🇺🇸 RT @fox35orlando: FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe storms and isolated tornadoes are possible as Central Florida braces for severe… 1 week ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe storms and isolated tornadoes are possible as Central Florida braces for… https://t.co/JwLeP84xdA 1 week ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Supermarket shelves emptied as Pilbara braces for expected category four Tropical Cyclone Damien: Perth Now… https://t.co/SkELw56xlm 1 week ago

TheOtherDibbler

TheOtherDibbler RT @NSWSES: The NSW SES is urging residents across widespread parts of New South Wales to prepare for more severe weather over the coming d… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara [Video]Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph. Gusts of 50mph are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

First Alert Action Day: Dry and cold tonight, with more snow expected tomorrow! [Video]First Alert Action Day: Dry and cold tonight, with more snow expected tomorrow!

Another weak storm looks like it will bring our northern mountains around 1-4 inches of fresh snow, with a few flurries to less than an inch of snow for the plains. Highs in Denver will be in the upper..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.