Funeral of tragic My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins Mourners wearing red and black gathered for the Valentine's Day funeral of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins Billy and Joey Smith.The bodies of the twins, aged 32, were found together just days after Christmas off a quiet country lane near Sevenoaks in Kent.Two white horses carted each white coffin from the funeral parlour in Sevenoaks to a house on a hill where dozens of loved ones gathered at 10am.Helium heart balloons and a pair of white rose wreaths decorated the front garden of the house.The love theme continued as dozens of friends and relatives, dressed in black and red, huddled by the garden with upbeat music playing gently in the background.A blue balloon with the message "We will always belong together" floated in the front garden where a giant silver watch and a red wine bottle made of flowers decorated the lawn of the semi detached property.A young man arrived wearing a black suit and red tie shortly followed by a woman in a black dress with a bright red fascinator.Single red roses were placed neatly in a row along the garden wall alongside name placards, one each for Bill and Joe, at the front of the brown brick house.Two officers sat in a police car parked a short distance from the property set in the middle of a quiet residential street. Several community officers stood in pairs along the procession route towards St John's Church. Pubs in the town remained closed.The twins' Valentine's Day funeral service began at 11.30am with dozens more guests already gathering at the church carrying red roses and helium red balloons.Mourners were weclomed to the sounds of "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" before an introduction and welcome from Father Robin.UB40's "Many Rivers To Cross" then rang through the aisles as per the boys' request before Fr Robin's opening prayer.A letter from Billy and Joey was read by a woman named Sarah, as per the order of service.The tribute included a poem which read: "Billy and Joey, my babies, you are so very special and we're so from the start. I held you in my arms and deeply in my heart."And like two single drops of rain that on still waters fall, your lives did ripples make, you touched the hearts of all."You have now gone to play, with angels in the heaven up above. We will keep your special memories and treasure them with love."Although, my darling babies, you were with us just a while, you will live in our hearts forever, with your remembered smiles."My Lord, please hold them in your arms, and treasure them with care. Make up for all they suffered, and all they had to bear."Please whisper in their ears, in case they didn't hear, how much we truly love them, and wish they still were here."Friends of the twins then read a poem for Billy and Joey which ended "till we meet again, rest in paradise, boys."Hymns included "Allelujah, Worthy Is The Lamb For You Are Holy", "Peace Like A River, Love Like A Mountain" and "Let My Living Water Flow Over My Soul."Other songs included Gill Diamond's "You'll Never Walk Alone" and Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" dedicated from Charmaine to Joe.Charmaine then read a tribute to Joe in two halves, separated by Toy Story's "You've Got A Friend In Me" from Joseph to "Daddy and Uncle Bill.""Daddy's Little Girl" by the Shires was also be played for "daddy" from Savannah Rose.Mourners also heard the Lord's Prayer and scriptures read by pastor Ben Cooper for the boys.

Horse-drawn carriages lead funeral procession for My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twins Hundreds of mourners have gathered to say goodbye to twin brothers who starred in My Big Fat Gypsy...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 hour ago Also reported by • BBC News

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 hour ago Also reported by • BBC News





Hundreds expected to line Sevenoaks streets for funeral of tragic twins Billy and Joe Smith The My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding stars died in a suspected double suicide pact

Sevenoaks Chronicle - Published 2 days ago

Sevenoaks Chronicle - Published 2 days ago





