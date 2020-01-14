Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesia's most active volcano erupts with force

Indonesia's most active volcano erupts with force

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Indonesia's most active volcano erupts with force

Indonesia's most active volcano erupts with force

Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupts in this amazing clip.

Full credit to : @malaudotcom on Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

onemysaad

mysaad RT @AFP: VOLCANO: One of the world's most active volcanoes, Indonesia's Mount Merapi, has erupted sending molten lava streaming down from… 21 seconds ago

Atlantide4world

Atlantide Tourists and locals have been advised to remain outside a two-mile radius of #Indonesia’s #MountMerapi, one of the… https://t.co/NShkarm1YL 40 minutes ago

Grems_Place

𝒢𝓇ℯ𝓂𝓈_𝒫𝓁𝒶𝒸ℯ Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Erupts, Spewing Ash Over 6,500 Feet High Mount Merapi, Indonesia' Thursday morning,… https://t.co/4RYtPF7to4 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ash Clouds Rise from Taal Volcano Eruption [Video]Ash Clouds Rise from Taal Volcano Eruption

Occurred on January 12, 2020 / Taal Volcano, Philippines Info from Licensor: "This video was taken minutes after Taal Volcano started erupting on January 12, 2020. It was taken on the shoreline of Taal..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:03Published

Dramatic video shows moment Mexico’s most active volcano erupts [Video]Dramatic video shows moment Mexico’s most active volcano erupts

Video shows the Popocatepetl volcano east of Mexico City spewing ash and lava into the sky at daybreak

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.