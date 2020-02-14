Global  

Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day

Dave is a lucky man with an awesome wife and he knows better than to let Valentine's Day pass without getting Kristy a present or a card.

But when he drops the ball and lets time get away on him, he turns to Raven, a seven month old Great Dane puppy for help.

Raven knows exactly what to do.

There is no need to run to the store for an ordinary card.

Kristy is no ordinary woman and a little card just doesn't do her justice anyway.

A field full of freshly fallen snow is all this pup needs for her canvas.

She runs around with lightning speed, blazing a trail through the white powder that spells out "Happy Valentine's Day".

This message to Kristy is more than 200 feet high and it's possibly the world's biggest Valentine's Day card.

Raven even does it all in cursive writing, that forgotten art.

Dave is very grateful for her help in keeping him out of the doghouse this year, but he playfully chastises her for showing off.

Hopefully Kristy will understand why Dave just can't buy her a tiny card.

The two have been married for almost 28 years.

They've had a life together that is full of adventure and fun, love and laughter and they have three wonderful children.

Kristy has encouraged them all to share in her passion for scuba diving and travel, and the family has been all over Costa Rica, the Caribbean, Caymand Islands, and the Galapagos.

They've met ocean creatures of all kinds and the most amazing people all around the globe.

Every year with Kristy is filled with new experiences and exciting surprises.

It's only fitting that Dave's wish for her is a big one.

And Raven is sure to get a little something special for her help this year too!
