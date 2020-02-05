Prime Minister holds first meeting with new-look Cabinet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting following yesterday's reshuffle.

Mr Johnson's reshuffle was dominated by Sajid Javid’s decision to quit Mr Johnson’s top team after he was ordered to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by Number 10.

Mr Javid accused the PM of setting conditions “any self-respecting minister” would reject – seen as a thinly veiled swipe at his successor, Rishi Sunak.