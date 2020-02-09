Video: El amor en los tiempos del coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Las parejas chinas que querían darse un capricho por San Valentín deberán renunciar a sus planes o al menos buscar otros más caseros por la epidemia del COVID-19, que ha tirado por tierra las ilusiones de quienes anhelaban cenas en restaurantes de lujo o escapadas románticas.
