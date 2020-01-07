Trending: Robert Pattison As Batman now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:37s - Published Trending: Robert Pattison As Batman Director Matt Reeves posted the first glimpse of how Robert Pattison will look as Batman on social media. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Colin Farrell to star in The Batman Colin Farrell is to star as Penguin in 'The Batman', director Matt Reeves has confirmed. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:38Published on January 7, 2020