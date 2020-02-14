Global  

Carlaw elected as Scottish Conservatives leader

Jackson Carlaw has been elected as the new Scottish Conservative leader.

Mr Carlaw, who served as interim leader during the recent general election campaign, defeated Scottish Tory social security spokeswoman Michelle Ballantyne 4,917 votes to 1,581.
