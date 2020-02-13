Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali

Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:49s - Published < > Embed
Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali

Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali

First thing that comes to you mind after watching Love Aaj Kal is what prompted director Imtiaz Ali to tell a decade old story again, with messed up modern characters, who are also frivolous?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: A complex, messy but guiltily charming love story

*Love Aaj Kal U/A; Romance Director: Imtiaz Ali Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep...
Mid-Day - Published

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' song 'Rahogi Meri' isn't worth going on your Valentine's Day playlist

Ahead of their movie's release, the makers of Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' have...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Love Aaj Kal" finally hit the silver screens today. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, "Love Aaj Kal" shows love stories of two different eras the first is set in the late..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:41Published

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan arrive in style for 'Love Aaj Kal' screening [Video]Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan arrive in style for 'Love Aaj Kal' screening

The makers of "Love Aaj Kal" held a special screening of the film on Thursday in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs attended the screening.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.