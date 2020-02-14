Global  

Bollywood celebs pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Bollywood celebs pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Bollywood celebs pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Yami Gautam paid their homage and tributes on Twitter to the martyred soldiers on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

