Coronavirus Cruise Quarantine

QUARANTINES..INCLUDING ONBOARD ONE BRITISHCRUISE SHIP..THAT'S WHERE ANIDAHO MAN ISSPENDING HIS DAYS..AS HE WAITS FORTHE SHIP TO BECLEARED.SIX ON YOUR SIDE'SJESSICA TAYLORSHARES HIS STORY."I MEAN OF COURSEYOU'RE WORRIEDKNOWING THAT ITSON THE SHIP ANDNOT KNOWING HOWVIRAL IT ISSTUCK ON A CRUISESHIP..NOT KNOWINGHOW CLOSE THOSEWITH CORONAVIRUSARE AROUND YOU."I'D BEEN FEELINGPRETTY GOOD"TIM POND, A BUHLRESIDENT, IS ON THEDIAMOND PRINCESSCRUISE.CURRENTLY AFLOATINGQUARANTINE OFFTHE COAST OFJAPAN.

THIS IS THELETTER PONDRECEIVED THURSDAYMORNING... WHICH INPART SAYS THEQUARANTINE ONPRINCESS DIAMONDWILL CONTINUE.THELETTER ALSO STATES44 NEW POSITIVETEST RESULTS.THOSE GUESTS WHOTEST NEGATIVE HAVETHE OPTION OFSTAYING ON-BOARDOR CONTINUINGTHEIR QUARANTINEIN A HOUSINGFACILITY MANAGEDBY THE JAPANESEGOVERNMENT.GUESTS WHO TESTPOSITIVE ARE BEINGSENT TO A MEDICALFACILITY ASHORE TOCONTINUE THEQUARANTINE.I HAD A FEVER ACOUPLE OF DAYSAGO AND THEY DID ASWAB TEST BUT IHAVEN'T HEARDBACK ANYTHING SOIT MUST HAVE BEENOKAYPOND HAS TESTEDNEGATIVE FOR THEVIRUS AND FEELSCOMMUNICATION HASBEEN ADEQUATETHOUGH HE DID GO AFEW DAYS WITHOUTHIS 6 DAILYMEDICINES.

SINCEHE ONLY BROUGHTENOUGH FOR THELENGTH OF THECRUISE."IT TOOK THEM AFEW DAYS TO GET ITBUT CONSIDERINGTHEY'VE BEENSUPPLYING IT FOROVER A THOUSANDPEOPLE IM SURE ITTOOK A FEW DAYS"MORE THAN 3-THOUSANDPASSENGERS ANDCREW MEMBERS AREABOARD.

WAITINGTO DOCK.

AFTERTHEIR 14 DAYS OFQUARANTINE"HOPEFULLY BY THE19TH THEY LET USOUTTIM FEELS OKAY,WITH NO HINT OFFEVER IN RECENTDAYS.

BUT HE'SREADY TO GET BACKTO HIS FRIENDS ANDFAMILY."YEAH I THINKTHEY'RE ALL PRETTYEXCITED FOR ME TOGET HOMEJESSICA TAYLOR, SIXON YOUR SIDESO FAR, THERE HAVEBEEN NO REPORTEDCASES OFCORONAVIRUS INIDAHO.... BUTORGANIZATIONS INTHE GEM STATE AREPREPARING...