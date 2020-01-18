Global  

Trump and RNC Raised $60 Million in January

The combined total of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign's funding is in excess of $200 million.
Trump, Republican committee raised more than $60 million during January impeachment trial: campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and his Republican Party raised more than $60...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


AP Exclusive: Pro-Trump effort raises over $60M in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pro-Trump groups raised more than $60 million in January and have more than $200...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



