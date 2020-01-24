Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heroes Among Us: US Navy Veteran Thomas Mulling

Heroes Among Us: US Navy Veteran Thomas Mulling

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Heroes Among Us: US Navy Veteran Thomas Mulling

Heroes Among Us: US Navy Veteran Thomas Mulling

Marybel Rodriguez reports Aviation Petty Officer Second Class Thomas Mulling was a search and rescue crewman for most of his career.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heroes Among Us: World War II Veteran Raymond Pope [Video]Heroes Among Us: World War II Veteran Raymond Pope

Marybel Rodriguez reports Pharmacist Mate Third Class Pope enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and served until 1945 on board the USS DuPage.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published

Heroes Among Us: World War II Veteran Bernard Hurowitz [Video]Heroes Among Us: World War II Veteran Bernard Hurowitz

Bernard Hurowitz served in the United States Navy in the Pacific as a Seaman First Class.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.